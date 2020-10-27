Livingston striker Lars Lokotsch joins Raith Rovers on loan
By PA Staff
Livingston have loaned striker Lars Lokotsch to Scottish Championship leaders Raith Rovers until mid-January.
The German has made five appearances since joining Livi in August and scored against Edinburgh City in the Betfred Cup.
The 24-year-old will now be given more opportunities to adapt to the Scottish game on his short-term loan.
Livi’s head of football operations, David Martindale, told the club’s website: “I’m just delighted that we have managed to get Lars out playing football in a very competitive league with a club that is definitely on the rise.
“The game time will be invaluable to Lars in the short term and benefit Livingston FC in the long term – it’s a fantastic move for all.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.