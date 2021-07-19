Logan Chalmers wants to entertain the Dundee United fans after signing new deal

Logan Chalmers revealed his determination to entertain after signing a three-year contract extension with Dundee United which keeps him at Tannadice until 2024.

The 21-year-old attacker came through the club’s youth system and since making his debut in 2017 has gone on to make 34 appearances, scoring three goals.

Now he is looking to progress further under new boss Tam Courts after missing a chunk of last season with an ankle injury.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 11 and I love playing here,” Chalmers told United’s official website.

“Coming into training every day the facilities are great, we’ve got a new gaffer in charge and there are exciting times to come for the club.

“I want to entertain people but work hard as well. After the injury last year I’m just delighted to be back now and ready for the new season.

“Getting back in the side is probably my most important target this season but, hopefully, I can add some more assists and get a couple of goals as well.”

Head coach Courts added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Logan has extended his contract.

“He’s a mercurial talent, where he does things that are instinctive and unexpected.

“The great thing from my perspective is that over the next few years we’ve got a chance to refine that talent.

“We can develop him and give him opportunities to try and get him to the highest levels of the game.

“That is where his potential lies at this moment in time.”