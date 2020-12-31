Luis Suarez strikes as Atletico Madrid end year at LaLiga summit

Luis Suarez ensured Atletico Madrid ended 2020 top of LaLiga with the only goal in the Madrid derby against Getafe.

Suarez glanced in Yannick Carrasco’s 20th-minute free-kick for his eighth goal of the season.

Atletico’s 1-0 win means they enter the new year two points ahead of city rivals Real Madrid, who could only manage a 1-1 draw at lowly Elche.

Luka Modric headed Real into a 20th-minute lead but Elche hit back seven minutes into the second half with a Fidel Chaves penalty.

Jorge Molina’s goal three minutes from time gave Granada a 2-1 win at home to Valencia.

The 38-year-old headed in Alberto Soro’s cross to strengthen the hosts’ top-six bid and condemn Valencia to a seventh match without a victory.

📌 Donato (40 years, 138 days)📌 Cesar Rodriguez (39 years, 279 days)📌 Di Stefano (39 years, 231 days)📌 Ben Barek (39 years, 124 days)📌 JORGE MOLINA (38 years, 252 days)— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 30, 2020

A bad-tempered finish saw Granada’s Domingos Duarte and Valencia’s Jason and Goncalo Guedes sent off in six second-half minutes before Molina struck.

Kevin Gameiro had put Valencia ahead before Kenedy equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Goals from Nolito and Iago Aspas gave Celta Vigo a 2-1 win against bottom club Huesca, for whom Jaime Seoane scored a late consolation.