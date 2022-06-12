Luis Suarez to Aston Villa still on the cards - report

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) reportedly remains a potential destination for Luis Suarez this summer.

The striker is available as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid following the expiry of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And according to Mundo Deportivo (via BirminghamLive), he could yet link up with former Liverpool teammate and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

A Uruguay legend with 132 caps, Suarez has been linked with a move back to South America with Argentine giants River Plate.

However, the 35-year-old is believed to favour staying in Europe, with Sevilla also said to be interested in the ex-Barcelona and Ajax man.

Villa have already made some eye-catching moves this off-season, bringing in highly-rated centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla for £26 million and promising midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer after his exit from Marseille.

That's in addition to signing Phillipe Coutinho - who Suarez also played alongside at Liverpool - on a permanent basis following his spell on loan from Barca.

With Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings showing signs of forming an effective partnership up front towards the end of last term, going out and getting another striker wouldn't appear to be a top priority for Villa.

But Suarez's pedigree is undoubted - his 2013/14 total of 31 goals is the second-highest in a 38-game Premier League campaign - and he's still got a serious knack for finding the net, doing so 32 times in 67 La Liga appearances for Atleti.

There have also been suggestions that Villa would be open to offers for Ings - although the England international only joined from Southampton a year ago.