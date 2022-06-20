Luton complete signing of Stoke midfielder Alfie Doughty

Luton have announced the signing of midfielder Alfie Doughty on a permanent deal from Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke.

The 22-year-old, who had a loan spell at Cardiff last season, becomes manager Nathan Jones’ first signing of the summer transfer window after moving for an undisclosed fee.

Doughty began his career at Charlton before joining Stoke last year.

He told the club’s website: “I’m very excited to be a Luton player. It is a fresh start and I want to get started straight away.

“You can tell the team is just getting better and better, and that is definitely one of the reasons why I’m here.”