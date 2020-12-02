Luton give returning fans a win to remember against Championship leaders Norwich

Championship leaders Norwich had their 10-game unbeaten run ended with a 3-1 defeat at Luton.

The hosts earned a first home win since October 3 as they welcomed back fans to Kenilworth Road in style.

The 1,000 supporters in attendance got to celebrate goals from George Moncur, Matty Pearson and James Collins in an impressive Hatters display.

Norwich went close inside two minutes, Przemyslaw Placheta getting the better of Tom Lockyer but being denied by a fine save from recalled home keeper James Shea.

Town’s Jordan Clark almost set up Luke Berry for an opener with some great skill on 10 minutes but the midfielder’s attempt was easy enough for City goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

The Northern Ireland international was picking the ball out of the net after 15 minutes though when a quick free-kick by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw Moncur advance into the area and bend a brilliant shot into the net off the inside of a post.

Norwich were not behind for long though, winning a penalty two minutes later as Placheta was fouled by Shea in the area. Emi Buendia comfortably tucked away the spot-kick.

The goals kept on coming as Luton restored their lead after 22 minutes, when Dewsbury-Hall sent over the perfect free-kick for defender Pearson to head home.

Buendia then fired a fierce drive just inches wide from the edge of the box, while Dewsbury-Hall’s ambitious volley was well over, as was Moncur’s free-kick

Luton extended their lead two minutes after the break. Grant Hanley handled James Bree’s cross in the area and Collins smashed his penalty high into the net.

Buendia’s shot was parried by Shea as the Canaries tried to find a way back, but Berry could have made it 4-1, side-footing over from eight yards after Dewsbury-Hall’s clever run and pass from the left.

Josh Martin had a go, not missing the bottom corner by much, while at the other end Moncur almost scored again, his shot deflecting narrowly behind.

The leaders almost had a late goal, Marco Stiepermann putting his header over the bar, while sub Christoph Zimmermann’s blast from distance hit Jacob Sorensen and dropped into the net but the flag was raised for offside.

Town almost added a fourth late on with a brilliant crossfield pass by Bree finding Collins, but his shot was straight at McGovern.

Despite being under increasing pressure, Town held on for a first win in five games and moved to within four points of the play-offs.