Luton loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies commits future to Sheffield United
By PA Staff
Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has signed a new Sheffield United deal to stay at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024.
Norrington-Davies, 21, currently on loan at Luton, has made 16 starts in all competitions for the Hatters and won three Wales caps this season.
“I’m glad to be rewarded having gone out on loan into the Championship this season and play at senior level for Wales too,” Norrington-Davies told sufc.co.uk.
“My long-term focus is coming back to Bramall Lane and playing for Sheffield United.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.