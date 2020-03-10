Mac Allister in line for Argentina competitive debut

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is in line for a competitive debut for Argentina after being called up for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia.

The 21-year-old made his maiden Premier League appearance as a substitute during Albion’s goalless draw at Wolves on Saturday.

His previous two senior international caps came in friendlies against Chile and Mexico in 2019, while earlier this year he scored four times in five appearances to help Argentina’s Under-23 side qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Mac Allister signed for the Seagulls in January 2019 but initially remained on loan with Argentinos Juniors.

He was loaned out to Boca Juniors this season before being recalled in January by Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Fellow Premier League players Nicolas Otamendi, Roberto Pereyra, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Aguero have also been included in Lionel Scaloni’s 23-man squad, along with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Two-time world champions Argentina kick off their qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 against Ecuador in Buenos Aires on Thursday, March 26, before playing Bolivia in La Paz five days later.