Macclesfield’s Boxing Day match against Grimsby to go ahead

Macclesfield have avoided a third fixture postponement this month as their Boxing Day fixture with Grimsby has been given the go-ahead.

The English Football League suspended Macclesfield’s game at home to Plymouth on Saturday after the local safety advisory group issued the club with a “zero capacity notice”.

Macclesfield’s home match against Crewe on December 7 was postponed after players and staff went on strike over unpaid wages.

The Silkmen have already been deducted six points this season and will face further sanction for the Plymouth game being postponed.

But Grimsby confirmed their Sky Bet League Two game at Moss Rose will be played, saying the EFL have confirmed that sufficient safety action has been taken.

An EFL statement read: “On Thursday last week, the club was served a zero capacity notice by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and as a result of this, its fixture against Plymouth Argyle did not take place on Saturday 21 December.

“Following the postponement the club, with assistance from the EFL, has continued to work to find a solution to ensure the fulfilment of further fixtures, and the SAG is now satisfied that the requirements of the safety certificate have been met.

“The club received a six-point deduction on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of non-payment of wages and failure to fulfil its fixture obligations. A further four points were suspended as a result of the charges.

“The club will now face a further charge for failing to fulfil its fixture with Plymouth Argyle. That game has now been rearranged for Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 7.45pm.”