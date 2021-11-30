Malky Mackay backs resilient Ross County to fight for rest of Premiership season

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s last-gasp equaliser against Dundee United demonstrated the spirit required at St Mirren on Wednesday and in the rest of the season.

The cinch Premiership bottom side looked to be heading to defeat on Saturday when Staggies defender Harry Clarke picked up a second yellow card in the 75th minute with the visitors leading through a goal in the 49th minute by Louis Appere.

However, battling County refused to accept their fate and grabbed a dramatic added-time leveller through Jack Baldwin to give increasing hope of getting away from the relegation zone.

The Highland side are still three points behind Dundee and Livingston but have lost only one of their last four games and – ahead of the match against St Mirren – Mackay extolled the virtues of his side, who will be without the suspended Clarke for the trip to Paisley.

He told Ross County’s YouTube channel: “I think it is important that we know that right up to the death, we can still have that confidence to keep going and actually go and hurt teams.

“They are a great group and as has been seen in open play, they never let up and lie down.

“That is what we are going to need, we are going to need that resilience because it is a long, hard season.

“We have eight games in this little run before the break and we have to make sure that we go into every game and give 100 per cent for the jersey and after that, you hope the quality shines through.”