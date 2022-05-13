Malky Mackay could name young Ross County side in search of strong finish
By PA Staff published
Malky Mackay is looking for Ross County to finish the season on a high against Dundee United on Saturday as he looks to the future.
The Staggies boss has indicated the home fans could see some youngsters in action against the Tannadice outfit.
Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s season has been ended by a shoulder injury.
United head coach Tam Courts utilised his squad over the past week to keep players fresh for Dingwall.
The likes of Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt could come back into the team.
Marc McNulty (knee), Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out while Calum Butcher is also unlikely to feature because of a personal issue.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.