Malky Mackay makes Ross Callachan first signing for Ross County

Ross Callachan has became new manager Malky Mackay’s first signing for Ross County.

The midfielder, who played for relegated Hamilton last season, joins the Dingwall club on a two-year deal.

“This is an exciting time to join the club,” Callachan told the club’s official website.

“Obviously, the new manager has come in and has explained what his vision and plans are and that has mirrored my ambitions.

“I’m just looking forward to getting in for pre-season now and meeting the group.

“I hope that the fans here would have seen some of my performances last season and from that seen what I will aim to bring Ross County going forward.

“After being more than a year without fans, it’s going to be great to see them coming back and hopefully we get the chance to meet them sooner rather than later.”

Mackay, who took over the Staggies last week, said: “Ross is a player that took his opportunity in the Premiership last year.

“I think anybody that watched Hamilton will have seen how big a part he played for them – and he was a real leader for them in the middle of the park.

“It was important for Ross that he remained in the Premiership and we believe he has real qualities that can add to our group.

“At 27, Ross is at a good age where he has experience behind him, and this is an exciting addition for us so early on in my tenure.”