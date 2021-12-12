Malky Mackay praises Ross County subs after crucial comeback victory against Dundee

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was delighted with how effective his substitutes were in their 3–2 victory over Dundee.

County moved off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table, but the win did not come without its challenges.

Both sides were forced to make early substitutions, in County’s case when Connor Randall was forced off.

The hosts fell behind twice in the first half to Luke McCowan goals before equalising through Dominic Samuel and a contested Jack Baldwin tap-in.

On-loan full back Jake Vokins replaced Randall, but Mackay’s two other changes were attacking ones as they went chasing a result from behind to great effect as Regan Charles-Cook’s 78th-minute strike sealed all three points for the Staggies.

“The subs were excellent,” Mackay said. “Jake came on and was excellent, while Jordan White came on and showed real good hold-up play.

“Blair Spittal was absolutely excellent and starting feeding balls beyond Dundee.

“We really grew into the game and I don’t know how we missed some of the chances.

“We know that we can score goals in this division – and it was great to show we can win that way – and be steely and determined.”

Dundee were forced to adapt early on themselves when captain Charlie Adam went off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Manager James McPake was unclear of the extent of the injury at the full-time whistle, though, instead lamenting the two leads his side let slip out of their grasp.

As far as he was concerned, Dundee allowed County to come back into the game through poor-decision making and individual errors when the end result should have been beyond doubt relatively early on.

“Bad decisions and three terrible goals cost us all three points in a game we should have been out of sight,” the Dundee boss said.

“I won’t paper over it and I’ll take it on the chin as well because I picked that team – but make no mistake, we have to defend better.

“Poor decision-making in key moments cost us what would have been a very important victory.”