Malky Mackay urges Ross County to stay patient against Rangers

Malky Mackay is looking for his Ross County side to remain calm against Rangers on Sunday should they find the visitors hogging possession.

The cinch Premiership champions will travel to Dingwall as heavy favourites against the Staggies who, in the midst of a major squad overhaul, have one point from a possible six in the league.

Mackay expects Steven Gerrard’s side to dominate the ball at times and has been preparing his team for such an eventuality.

He said: “A very tough prospect, the champions of the country and a very good team.

“It will absolutely be a tough one for us but one that we are really looking forward to.

“We are looking forward to getting a larger crowd into the stadium as well and it is going to be a really tough test.

“There will be time when you will be out of possession and you have to be calm and be relaxed when the other team has the ball.

“It is talking in the room where we do the clips, it is doing various drills on the pitch.

“It is just gradually getting the guys to work when they don’t have the ball, make sure they are calm and are in a good shape and knowing that when we get it back we are going to try to keep it.”