Malky Mackay wants further additions to Ross County squad before window closes

Malky Mackay welcomed another new face to Ross County this week but is still looking to further beef up his squad.

Winger Joseph Hungbo signed on a season-long loan from Watford to become County’s 10th summer signing.

The 21-year-old is available for the visit of champions Rangers on Sunday but Mackay is still searching.

The Staggies boss said: “I was delighted to get Joseph in this week.

“I have a good relationship with Watford having been there a number of years.

“He is a young exciting winger that Watford have high hopes for, but it was time for him to get out on loan.

“We looked at a variety, we had five or six plates spinning as far as that was concerned, and when that one came up we decided to go for it.

“He has come up and joined us, he is an exceptional young man and he had his first training session on Friday and looked lively.

“A good addition to the squad, he brings a bit of pace in the wide area which is what we are looking for.

“So it is another addition and we will continue to keep looking over the next 10 days before the window closes.

“We are certainly looking to bring in at least another couple.

“We have to make sure we have enough squad to actually see us through to the end of December.

“We had 15 losses of personnel and having youngsters on the bench was something we had to cope with that first few weeks, but we have to make sure we try to make the squad as robust as possible.”