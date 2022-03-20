Man City and Liverpool handed FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley

Manchester City were handed an FA Cup semi-final against Premier League title rivals Liverpool after reaching the last four on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn against the winners of the quarter-final between the Merseysiders and Nottingham Forest – which Liverpool duly edged 1-0 thanks to Diogo Jota’s late goal – after booking their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Southampton.

The other semi-final pitted Chelsea, victors at Middlesbrough on Saturday, against Crystal Palace, who thrashed Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park a day later.

Manchester City v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 16-17.

City lead the Premier League by just a point from Carabao Cup winners Liverpool, a side they could also meet in this season’s Champions League final.