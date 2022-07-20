Man City boss Pep Guardiola hits back at links with PSG superstar: “It’s not true!"

Manchester City won’t be making a move for PSG winger Neymar this summer after Pep Guardiola denied reports that a stunning signing could be on the cards.

A report in French outlet Le Parisien (opens in new tab) on Tuesday claimed that the Brazilian star had been offered to the Citizens.

However, Guardiola was quick to shoot down the suggestion when he faced the media ahead of City’s pre-season friendly against Club America.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I'm so sorry for Le Parisien, but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they were leaked was false,” Guardiola said.

"Neymar is an incredible player and, with the information I have, an incredibly nice guy. So leave him calm, let him express the huge talent he has in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have.”

"But I would say Manchester City every season bought 150 players. It looks like we are interested in all players around the world. You know that is not true. I'm sorry for Neymar, of course!"

(Image credit: Getty)

City have been active in the market so far this summer, completing the signings of Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips from Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United respectively for a combined £93 million.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have headed in the other direction, joining Arsenal and Chelsea.