Man City v Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Man City v Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 17 January, 19.15pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s charges kept up their Premier League title tilt with a 1-0 defeat of Brighton on Wednesday. This was City’s fourth victory on the bounce and moved them to within four points off top spot, which is now occupied by their rivals Manchester United. City have a game in hand on both United and Liverpool, and are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the championship.

City’s excellent form has been built on a tremendous defensive record. No team in the division has conceded as few goals as Guardiola’s side, while Wednesday’s shut-out against Brighton means they have now kept clean sheets in exactly half of their 16 league fixtures. City have not always been at their free-flowing best in attack this season, but they have clearly gone a long way to ending their defensive vulnerability. That bodes well for the race ahead.

Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in midweek, meaning the Gunners have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Roy Hodgson’s side. Palace will hope to deliver a similarly obdurate performance here, although a trip to the Etihad remains more daunting than one to the Emirates. Still, Palace have the potential to cause City one or two problems with their counter-attacking prowess.

City will again have to make do without Sergio Aguero, who is isolating after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Nathan Ake is still out injured, but Aymeric Laporte could return to the bench.

Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey will play no part for Crystal Palace, but Gary Cahill is fully fit again. Palace have avoided defeat in their last two trips to the Etihad and will be hoping to do the same again on Sunday.

You can get 1/6 on a City victory with 888Sport, where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus. The draw is available at 13/2 and Palace can be backed at 15/1.

Kick-off is at 19.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Terms and conditions apply: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

GET BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE 88 Premier League games in one place! How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch Man City v Crystal Palace live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com