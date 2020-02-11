Man City-West Ham clash rearranged for February 19

Manchester City’s postponed Premier League match with West Ham has been rearranged for Wednesday, February 19, the clubs have announced.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium was due to be played on Sunday but was called off on grounds of safety due to Storm Ciara.

The rearranged date will mean the clubs cutting short their winter breaks, although both squads would be back in training anyway.

🚨 FIXTURE UPDATE 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 11, 2020

The choice of next week will also ease potential fixture congestion for City later in the season. They already have a game against Arsenal, originally scheduled for March 1, to rearrange because of their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

With the club still involved in the FA Cup and Champions League, there were limited available dates.

Tickets for the original fixture will be valid and West Ham have confirmed they will offer free return coach travel for their fans. The match will also be shown live by Sky Sports.