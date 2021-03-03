Man Utd go missing in the fog as they drift to draw at Crystal Palace

Manchester United lost their way in the south London fog as they were held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are now 14 points behind leaders Manchester City after a drab affair at Selhurst Park.

Chances were few and far between and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now gone 285 minutes without a goal heading into Sunday’s derby at the Etihad.

It finishes all square in south London.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2021 See more

Marcus Rashford should have broken the deadlock in the first half but he side-footed wide after Luke Shaw had picked him out inside the area.

Late on, Palace full-back Patrick Van Aanholt was played through but Dean Henderson ensured it finished 0-0 with a crucial save.

Sheffield United showed there is fight left in them yet after battling with 10 men for more than half an hour to win 1-0 against Aston Villa.

David McGoldrick’s first-half goal put the rock-bottom Blades in front but they faced an uphill task to hang on to that lead when Phil Jagielka was sent off early in the second half.

Phil Jagielka saw red against Villa (Stu Forster/PA)

But the remaining 10 Blades stood firm and defended solidly and will feel they have kept alive their faint hopes of pulling off the greatest of escapes.

However, Chris Wilder’s side still have a 12-point gap to bridge in the remaining 11 matches.

Kasper Schmeichel came to injury-ravaged Leicester’s rescue with some vital saves at Burnley as the Foxes avoided three successive defeats for the first time under Brendan Rodgers.

After Matej Vydra’s first Premier League goal in more than a year was cancelled out by Kelechi Iheanacho’s fantastic first-half volley, Schmeichel came to the fore for a Leicester side without several first-team players.

Schmeichel kept out headers from James Tarkowski and Chris Wood before Ashley Westwood hit a post and although Leicester rallied late on, with Youri Tielemans also denied by the goal frame, the sides settled for a 1-1 draw.