Man Utd transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino wants Paul Pogba at PSG

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to reports.

Pogba is keen to leave Old Trafford and has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

At that point the France international will only have 12 months remaining on his contract, and United could choose to cash in unless he decides to sign an extension.

PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are among the sides who are thought to be keeping close tabs on the situation.

And according to the Daily Star , Pochettino has given PSG the green light to pursue a move for the World Cup winner.

United will reportedly ask for £75m for the Frenchman at the end of this season, having demanded £100m last summer.

Madrid and Juventus could yet rival PSG for Pogba’s signature, but both clubs have obstacles in front of them.

Juve might struggle to meet Pogba’s personal demands, while the financial situation at Madrid is not clear.

It is increasingly likely that Pogba will seek pastures new this summer, with United ready to grant his wish to move on.

The Red Devils have accepted that the 27-year-old will not sign a new deal at Old Trafford and therefore prepared to cash in.

Donny van de Beek could step into Pogba’s shoes next season, or United could reinvest the funds from his probable sale back into the squad.

“I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United,” Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, told Tuttosport last month.

“Paul is unhappy with Man Utd as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air.”

Before leaving United for a second time, Pogba will hope to get his hands on the Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will go top of the table with victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

