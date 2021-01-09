Man Utd transfer news: Premier League rival set to beat Red Devils to Moises Caicedo

Manchester United risk losing out on the highly-rated Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The Red Devils appeared to be leading the race for the 19-year-old last week but they are yet to make a formal move.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now risk being outstripped by some of their Premier League rivals.

According to the Daily Mail , Brighton have submitted a £4.5m bid for the Independiente del Valle midfielder.

That could see the Seagulls steal a march on United, who face further competition from Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham.

The Hammers are also thought to have opened discussions over a move, with United now lagging behind.

Brighton hope to receive Independiente’s decision this weekend and could tie up a deal in the coming days.

Albion already have a relationship with the Ecuadorian side after buying Billy Arce from them in 2018.

And Independiente appeared to suggest a deal was close earlier this week, although they did not name the team involved.

“We have received an offer from a European club for Moises Caicedo,” confirmed the manager, Santiago Morales.

“We are negotiating the proposal. It is most likely that he will not be in our team in 2021. Due to the proposal we've received, it is very difficult to keep him.”

Caicedo made his senior debut for Independiente in 2019 having graduated from their academy earlier that year.

He has four Ecuador caps to his name and became the first player born in the 21st century to score in a South American World Cup qualifier when he found the back of the net in a 4-2 victory over Uruguay in October.

United now look set to miss out on Caicedo, but they did wrap up the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta this week .

The Ivorian completed a medical and signed personal terms with the Red Devils, who agreed a deal with the Serie A side in October.

