Man United v Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Man United v Everton live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 6 February, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will move level on points with Manchester City in top spot if they beat Everton on Saturday night.

The Red Devils equalled the record for the widest margin of victory in Premier League history last time out, as they demolished Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side finished the game with nine men and were reduced to 10 within 79 seconds of kick-off, but this was still an extraordinary result that will give United renewed confidence after a sticky spell.

Everton suffered a disappointing home defeat by Newcastle last weekend, but they bounced back brilliantly to win 2-1 at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side showed two sides to their game against Leeds. In the first half they were dominant and deservedly led 2-0 at the interval, before digging in deep and showing great resolve to hold on for all three points in the second half.

United will hope to have Edinson Cavani available, but the Uruguay international hurt his ankle in midweek and could require a late fitness test. Anthony Martial is likely to lead the line if Cavani does not make it, with Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes the leading candidates to start in the attacking line of three behind the striker.

Victor Lindelof looks set to get the nod ahead of Eric Bailly at centre-back, while Phil Jones - who will mark 10 years at Old Trafford later this year - is still out with a knee problem.

Allan is expected to be back in training soon, but it will be a few more weeks before he is ready to pull on the Everton shirt for a competitive outing.

Jordan Pickford will need to be assessed, although Robin Olsen’s fine display between the sticks at Elland Road means the England international could find himself out of the starting XI regardless. Long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still not ready to play, but James Rodriguez will start after being named among the substitutes against Leeds.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

