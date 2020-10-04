Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday, October 4, 4.30pm BST

Tottenham head to Old Trafford today, after a busy week which saw them play on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Both Spurs and opponents Manchester United have won only one Premier League game so far – though both progressed in the Carabao Cup against top-flight opponents midweek.

And while Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will be looking to get one over his former side, he is winless in his last six away league fixtures against his old clubs.

United are also unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Spurs, while the Lilywhites' last six top-flight wins at Old Trafford have all come under different managers – a record that stretches back to Bill Nicholson in 1974.

However, plenty of early-season attention has been put on the absence of big signings at Manchester United over the summer, and an opening-day defeat to Crystal Palace means the mood around the club could be better – especially as victory at Brighton last weekend only came courtesy of a 100th minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

