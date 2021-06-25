Manager John McGreal leaves ‘untenable’ role at Swindon after one month

Swindon manager John McGreal has left the club after just one month in charge.

The former Colchester boss was only appointed at the end of May, replacing John Sheridan, who had departed towards the end of a campaign which saw the Robins relegated to Sky Bet League Two.

But the club announced on Friday that he and assistant Rene Gilmartin, who arrived at the start of June, had both left following the mutual termination of their contracts.

A joint statement from McGreal and Gilmartin suggested issues behind the scenes had made their positions “untenable”.

“This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as manager and assistant manager,” the pair said on the club’s website.

“Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.

“As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.”

A Swindon statement read: “We would like to thank both for their hard work and professionalism during their short stay at the County Ground under very difficult circumstances.

“We would like to wish them both the best for the future.”

Swindon also confirmed chief executive Steve Anderson had left the club after almost eight years.