Managers who went back as David Moyes rejoins West Ham

David Moyes has been appointed as West Ham manager for a second time after the dismissal of Manuel Pellegrini.

Moyes first joined the Hammers in the 2017-18 season, when they finished 13th in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other managers who have returned for a second, or even a third, spell at the same club.

Jose MourinhoChelsea – 2004-2007 and 2013-2015

Jose Mourinho (Nick Potts/PA)

“The Special One” led Chelsea to two consecutive titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06 but left the club in 2007 after a disappointing start to the campaign. He returned in 2013, leading the Blues to another Premier League title before being replaced in December 2015 with his team 16th in the table.

Kenny DalglishLiverpool – 1985-1991 and 2011-2012

Kenny Dalglish (Dave Thompson/PA)

Appointed player-manager after the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985, Dalglish led Liverpool to a league and FA Cup double in his first season. Two further titles followed before the Scot resigned in 1991. He returned 20 years later but after an eighth place-finish he made way for Brendan Rodgers.

Kevin KeeganNewcastle – 1992-1997 and 2008

Newcastle supporters were desperate for Kevin Keegan’s return (Owen Humphreys/PA)​

Ten years after first signing for the club as a player, Keegan returned in 1992 as manager and helped the struggling club avoid relegation into the third tier. Promotion to the Premier League followed, but the Ballon d’Or winner resigned in 1997 after narrowly – and memorably – losing the 1995-96 title to Manchester United. After spells in charge of England and Manchester City, Keegan returned in 2008 but only lasted eight months before resigning over disagreements on signings with director of football Dennis Wise.

Fabio CapelloReal Madrid – 1996-1997 and 2006-2007

Fabio Capello (PA)

Capello led Real for two short but successful spells, winning La Liga in both 1997 and 2007. Despite those successes, Capello’s style of play was deemed to be ‘negative’ and he never won over the fanbase. The Italian was sacked for the second time in 2007 after a title-winning campaign.

Harry RedknappPortsmouth – 2002-2004 and 2005-2008

Harry Redknapp (David Davies/PA)

Redknapp guided Portsmouth to the Premier League in 2003, but a conflict with chairman Milan Mandaric led to his resignation a year later. South coast rivals Southampton swiftly recruited him, but Saints’ relegation to the Championship saw him return to Pompey in 2005 and he won the FA Cup before departing again in 2008.

Steve CoppellCrystal Palace – 1984-93, 1997-98 and 1999-2000

Steve Coppell (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Three times manager of Crystal Palace, Coppell gained the club promotion to the top flight during his first stint. After resigning following relegation in 1993, the club were again promoted upon his 1997 return but another demotion quickly followed and he was dismissed. Coppell was recruited again to rescue Palace from relegation in 1999-2000.

Neil LennonCeltic – 2010-2014, 2019-present

Neil Lennon (centre) (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Lennon was responsible for three league titles during his first spell as Celtic manager, eventually quitting in 2014. Following Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester in 2019, Lennon was reappointed temporarily in February and after completing an unprecedented ‘treble treble’ – winning every Scottish domestic title for the past three seasons – his role was made permanent.

Tony PulisStoke – 2002-2005 and 2006-2013

Tony Pulis (Richard Sellers/PA)

Pulis was appointed midway through Stoke’s debut season in the Championship, saving them from a return to the third tier before being sacked in 2005. He was reinstated in 2006, leading the Potters to the Premier League and an FA Cup final but eventually being dismissed for a second time in 2013.

Louis Van GaalBarcelona – 1997-2000 and 2003

Louis Van Gaal (Mike Egerton/PA)

After a successful spell in charge of Ajax, who he led to Champions League victory, Van Gaal moved to the Nou Camp in 1997. The Dutchman led the club to successive league titles in 1998 and 1999 before departing to take charge of Holland ahead of the 2002 World Cup. Van Gaal’s return to Barcelona in 2003 was not successful – after 30 games the club were just three points clear of the relegation zone and he was sacked.

Eddie HoweBournemouth – 2008-11 and 2012-present

Eddie Howe (Mark Kerton/PA)

Starting and ending his playing career at the club, Howe became manager in 2008 when the League Two Cherries faced a 17-point deduction. After remarkably avoiding relegation, Howe eventually led the club to League One despite being limited by a transfer embargo. He was recruited by Burnley in 2011 but returned to his boyhood team in 2012. Promotion to the Championship followed in the first season after his return before the club reached the Premier League in 2015.

Zinedine ZidaneReal Madrid – 2016-2018 and 2019-present

Zinedine Zidane (Nick Potts/PA)

Replacing Rafael Benitez in 2016, Zidane led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League victories and the 2016-17 La Liga title before resigning in 2018. Following a spell of poor form, including an unexpected 4–1 home loss to Ajax in the Champions League, the Frenchman was reinstated in March 2019.