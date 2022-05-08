Manchester City & Liverpool: remaining fixtures in Premier League title race

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League following a 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday and the champions now lead Liverpool by three points with three rounds of the competition remaining.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday night and that handed the initiative to City in their home game against the Magpies.

Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from the disappointment of Wednesday night's late collapse against Real Madrid in the Champions League with an emphatic win.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City after Ilkay Gundogan had picked out Joao Cancelo with a lovely ball to the far post on 19 minutes and the Portuguese had headed back across the box for the winger to nod home.

Aymeric Laporte then put City two ahead from close range after Martin Dubravka failed to hold Gundogan's volley following a corner later in the half.

Rodri extended City's lead after 61 minutes when he headed in at the near post from a Kevin De Bruyne corner. And goals from Phil Foden and Sterling right at the end made it five for the champions.

Following their big win, City's goal difference is now four better than Liverpool's ahead of the pair's final fixtures.

Guardiola's side now travel to Wolves on Wednesday, before a trip to West Ham next Sunday and a home match against Aston Villa the following weekend. And unlike Liverpool, their sole focus is the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side face Aston Villa next, away on Tuesday, with a trip to Southampton a week later and a home match against Wolves on May 22.

Between the first two of those games, the Reds meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final next Saturday and Jurgen Klopp's side are also in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.