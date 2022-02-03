Manchester City book League Cup final place with dominant victory over Tottenham

Manchester City booked their place in the Continental League Cup final against Chelsea with a 3-0 demolition of Tottenham.

City were too strong for Spurs, winning thanks to goals from Jess Park, Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp.

They will now try to stop Emma Hayes’ side winning a hat-trick of League Cups when they meet at Plough Lane on March 5.

It was one-way traffic from the off and a dominant City start was rewarded in the 20th minute when Park opened the scoring.

FULL TIME | We're through to the final of the #ContiCup! 🙌— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) February 3, 2022 See more

She shrugged off the attention of the Spurs defenders and coolly slotted home.

Park was involved as City doubled their lead six minutes later as stretching at the far post she squared to Shaw to tap in from close range.

City were dominant and should have added to their lead after the break as Lucy Bronze hit the post and Hemp missed the rebound.

Hemp made amends in the 70th minute, though, as she did make it 3-0.

Park was again the creator, sending in an inviting cross which Hemp headed in.