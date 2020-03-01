Manchester City clinch hat-trick of League Cups and close in on Liverpool record
Manchester City secured their third successive League Cup crown by beating Aston Villa 2-1 in Sunday’s Wembley final.
Only Liverpool have previously managed such a feat, winning it four times in a row from 1981-1984.
Here, the PA news agency looks at City’s run, and Liverpool’s achievement.
Completing the trilogy
Guardiola won his first trophy in English football when City clinched the 2017/18 Carabao Cup. After edging past Bristol City in the semi-final, Guardiola’s side were far too strong for Arsenal at Wembley as they won 3-0 thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.
They followed it up with another success 12 months later as Chelsea were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a drab 0-0 draw remembered best for Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refusing to be substituted.
This year City again took the competition seriously, getting past Preston, Southampton, Oxford and a two-legged semi-final with Manchester United to again reach Sunday’s showpiece in which goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri secured Guardiola his 29th managerial trophy despite Mbwana Samatta pulling a goal back.
Liverpool’s domination
Last time Liverpool were top of the pile in English football they dominated the League Cup with a run of four wins in the 1980s.
In 1981 they beat West Ham 2-1 in a replay, then downed Tottenham 3-1 12 months later before the hat-trick was completed in 1983 with a 2-1 win over Manchester United. The fourth came in with a 1-0 replay victory over Everton at Maine Road.
