Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for coronavirus
By PA Staff
Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club have announced.
Two unnamed members of staff at the club have also returned positive tests.
Both players featured in City’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on Tuesday, with City due to host Newcastle in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
NEWS | City duo test positive for COVID-19.— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 25, 2020
A club statement said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.
“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”
Under Premier League regulations, players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
That is likely to rule Jesus and Walker out of trips to Everton and Chelsea, as well as the Newcastle clash.
