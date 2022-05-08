Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Everyone in England supports Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that everyone in England is a Liverpool fan.

Guardiola watched his side thrash Newcastle 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and believes the result will have upset a lot of people as City take a three-point lead in the title race with three rounds remaining in the Premier League.

Speaking to Carrie Brown on beIN Sports, Guardiola was asked if he feels his team are a step closer to the title.

"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone," he said.

"Of course, because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition, not in the Premier League – [they have] won one in 30 years.

🗣️ "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone... Our destiny is in our hands, this is important."👀 Pep Guardiola's response to @ManCity's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle.🎤 @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #MCINEW #MCFC pic.twitter.com/w6nHihdzR0May 8, 2022 See more

"But it’s no problem at all. The situation is what it is. We have to get nine points, maybe six, it depends on the next two games in terms of goal difference.

"Now Wednesday is the real final for us, our destiny is in our hands and this is important, that’s the reality."

Asked whether he really believed people wanted Liverpool to win it more than City, he said: “Liverpool alongside Man United are the most important teams in terms of history, titles, legacy, dramas, for many many things.

“But for the last 10, 12 years, we have been there. I don’t care that the people want more Liverpool to win than us, that’s not the issue, that’s normal.

"Maybe there are more supporters around the world and here in England supporting Liverpool.”