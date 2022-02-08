Manchester City missing Gabriel Jesus for Brentford fixture

Manchester City are without forward Gabriel Jesus when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian also missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Fulham with a minor issue sustained on international duty recently but is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Youngster Cole Palmer is also still out but City have no other notable absentees.

Christian Eriksen is training with Brentford but will be given more time to get up to speed before making his debut.

Josh Dasilva played his first minutes for nearly a year in the weekend’s FA Cup defeat by Everton and could make his Premier League return along with goalkeeper David Raya.

Tariqe Fosu (hamstring) will be given minutes in a friendly match next week while Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) remain sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish, McAtee.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Sorensen, Stevens, Lossl, Dasilva.