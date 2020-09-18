Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero ruled out of Wolves clash

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Manchester City’s season-opening Premier League clash at Wolves on Monday.

City’s record goalscorer missed the end of last season after knee surgery and is not yet back in full training.

Manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference: “He still did not make one training session with us.”

City defender Aymeric Laporte tested positive for coronavirus (Nick Potts/PA)

Defender Aymeric Laporte is also unlikely to feature at Molineux after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Laporte was one of two players City reported had tested positive for coronavirus along with Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola said: “Riyad came back three or four days ago. He is training but today was the first day that Aymeric Laporte came back to us. So I think Riyad will be available but Laporte not yet.”

City were heavily linked with Lionel Messi recently but a move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner did not materialise as the Argentinian opted to stay with Barcelona.

City were heavily linked with Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola was unwilling to discuss how seriously City entertained the idea of signing Messi.

The former Barcelona boss said: “I think I don’t have to explain anything. Leo explained quite well his feelings and I don’t have have anything to add.

“He is a football player for Barcelona, the club I love.”

Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden had responded well since returning to the club following his recent disciplinary issue while on international duty.

Foden, 20, was sent home by England manager Gareth Southgate earlier this month after an incident in Iceland.

Guardiola said: “He is well, (from) the time I saw him in these three or four days we were together. He knows he made a mistake and that is all.”

Guardiola is now in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium but he says the uncertainty over his future will not affect how he operates in the coming season.

He said: “It is the same. I am in the same position. I come in to work every day harder and better than the previous seasons, and to do the best football as possible to win games and make people proud of our team. That is my job.”