Manchester City transfer news: Citizens prepare Lionel Messi offer as they await decision on Barcelona future

Manchester City have reportedly not given up hope of signing Lionel Messi this summer and have prepared an offer for the Barcelona star.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and his future remains unclear, although the Catalan club are desperate for him to sign an extension.

City and PSG have been heavily linked with the forward since he submitted a transfer request last summer before begrudgingly staying on.

According to Marca, the Citizens are ready to offer Messi a new challenge and boss Pep Guardiola wants to be reunited with his former Barca protégé.

However, City won’t make their move until the Argentine communicates his decision to leave the Camp Nou.

An offer has been prepared by the Etihad hierarchy in case there is an opportunity to open talks with the No.10.

Their proposal is said to involve two years of competing in the Premier League before joining another City Group club, possibly MLS outfit New York City.

Guardiola’s side need a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who will leave at the expiry of his contract this summer, and they also want to bring in a midfielder, but their plans hinge on Messi’s decision.

