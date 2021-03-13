Manchester City transfer news: City leading race for Erling Haaland

Manchester City are the favourites to land Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

Haaland has scored at an astonishing rate for Borussia Dortmund since joining the German giants from Red Bull Salzburg in January last year, banging in 47 goals in 46 appearances.

According to Mail Online, City will compete with Real Madrid and Chelsea to sign the prolific striker.

Manchester United are thought to maintain interest in Haaland, having reportedly come close to bringing him to Old Trafford before he made the move to Dortmund, but are unlikely to be able to meet his £90 million release clause.

The 20-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola, is said to be ready to set aside his differences with Pep Guardiola – stemming from Guardiola’s falling out with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Barcelona – and discuss a transfer.

Haaland made more headlines this week, becoming the youngest and fastest player to reach the milestone of 20 Champions League goals. He bagged a brace as BVB drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, winning 5-4 on aggregate to advance to the quarter-finals.

Sergio Aguero’s future at the Etihad Stadium has yet to be decided, but it’s fair to say Haaland would make a suitable replacement for the City legend and fourth-top scorer in Premier League history.

Seemingly destined to win the Ballon d’Or one day, the Norwegian – who has earned seven caps for his country, scoring six times – would likely become one of the Premier League’s biggest-ever stars.

Born in Leeds, Haaland’s father Alf-Inge turned out for Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City – where he was infamously injured by a brutal challenge from Roy Keane in the Manchester derby.

