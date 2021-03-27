Manchester City transfer news: City reportedly interested in Romelu Lukaku

Manchester City could look at signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the Etihad in June, and should the club legend depart then City are understandably likely to go into the market for a striker.

Lukaku would represent a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s £154 million-valued Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s champions-elect.

Calciomercato (via Manchester Evening News) report that City are interested in Lukaku, along with Barcelona. That comes despite signs from Inter that they are not willing to let the Belgian leave the San Siro.

The 27-year-old has shone in his time in Italy, bagging 59 goals in 85 games in all competitions for Antonio Conte’s Nerrazzuri, who lead arch-rivals AC Milan by six points as they close in on a first Serie A title in 11 years.

By comparison, Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for Manchester United, who he joined from Everton for £75 million in July 2017.

Lukaku recently revealed that part of the reason behind his success at Inter has been a new nutritional regime.

“When I joined Inter we did an analysis of my body and a lot has changed,” he said. “I eat a lot of salad and fish, which has a great effect on me. I take carnitine, it makes me feel good, and I take vitamins … Since following this lifestyle I feel better on the pitch, more responsive and faster.

“I have reached another level, physically and mentally.”

