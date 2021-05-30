Manchester City transfer news: City weighing up move for Douglas Luiz

Manchester City are reportedly considering activating Douglas Luiz’s buy-back clause, with Pep Guardiola said to still be a huge admirer of the Aston Villa midfielder.

Luiz joined Villa from City two years ago, having failed to make an appearance due to not qualifying for a work permit.

According to 90 Min, City could trigger the £25 million buy-back clause which was included in the deal.

Luiz has made 76 appearances in all competitions in his two seasons at Villa Park, playing a key role in Dean Smith’s side’s final day survival and subsequent 11th-placed finish. His record of 18 bookings rather reflects his combative performances in a defensive midfield role.

The 23-year-old also won his first cap for Brazil in November 2019 and looks set to be named in their Copa America squad this summer.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be among a number of other clubs interested in Luiz, although City’s advantageous position would add a level of complication to any transfer.

Villa are thought to be consigned to losing Luiz this summer and already searching for a replacement, although they could effectively pay the buy-back clause themselves in order to keep him.

