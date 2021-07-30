Manchester City transfer news: Club open talks with Aston Villa over Jack Grealish

Manchester City have opened talks with Aston Villa over a deal for Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have made the England international one of their top transfer targets this summer.

Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of the 2021/22 season.

City have also been linked with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane but now appear to be focusing on a move for Grealish.

Guardiola is said to want the deal to be concluded before his team takes on Leicester in the Community Shield on August 7.

According to the Guardian, City have now opened negotiations with Villa, who want to keep hold of their captain.

Grealish has been offered a new contract by his boyhood club, despite signing a five-year deal in September.

But Villa will not stand in the attacking midfielder's way if he tells them he wants to seek pastures new.

City will have to pay around £100m to prise the 25-year-old away from the West Midlands.

The ball thus appears to be in Grealish's court - and the England international has a big decision to make.

He clearly loves Villa and has been on the club's books since the age of six.

Dean Smith's side have shown ambition in the transfer market this summer and are moving in the right direction.

He also benefits from having the team built around him at Villa, a luxury he would not be afforded at the Etihad Stadium.

On the other hand, Grealish will turn 26 in September. He is no doubt ambitious and a move to City would allow him to compete for silverware and play in the Champions League.

It is true that he will face stiffer competition for a starting spot, but working with Guardiola would improve his game.

Grealish should also remember that these opportunities might not be around forever. A dip in form or a series of injuries next season would make him less attractive to the likes of City.

Over to you, Jack.

