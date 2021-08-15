Manchester City transfer news: Harry Kane increasingly likely to stay at Tottenham

Manchester City look set to miss out on signing Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions will begin their title defence against Tottenham on Sunday.

They are still hoping to acquire their upcoming opponents' talisman before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Kane also appears keen to move on, having cited a desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League at the end of last season.

But according to The Times, it looks increasingly likely that the 28-year-old will remain in north London for at least another season.

