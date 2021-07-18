Manchester City transfer news: Jack Grealish has second thoughts over Aston Villa exit

Jack Grealish is having second thoughts about joining Manchester City from Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with the England international and are said to be plotting a £100m swoop.

Grealish was not a regular starter at Euro 2020, but he still played an important role in England's run to the final.

That followed another excellent season for Villa, for whom he scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

Grealish was linked with Manchester United last summer, before deciding to sign a new five-year deal with his boyhood club.

The attacking midfielder faces a similar dilemma ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with Manchester City now at the front of the queue for his signature.

According to talkSPORT, a source close to Grealish has claimed that the Villa captain is now having second thoughts over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish may yet put pen to paper on another long-term deal at Villa Park, even though his current contract runs until 2025.

The club is willing to hand the boyhood Villa fan, who has been on the books since the age of six, a pay rise from his present £150,000-per-week wages.

Grealish therefore has a major decision to make - and it is not hard to see why he appears to be torn.

The chance to move to City would appeal to almost every player in world football.

Having won three of the last four Premier League titles and finished as runners-up in the Champions League last term, City have become one of the heavyweights of the modern European game.

Grealish might be able to take his game to another level by training with Pep Guardiola every day, and playing in Europe's elite competition.

On the other hand, there is no guarantee that Grealish would be a regular starter at City. He certainly wouldn't have the team built around him as he does at Villa.

And the England international clearly loves wearing the claret-and-blue shirt of the club he's supported all his life.

Over to you, Jack...

