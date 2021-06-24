Manchester City transfer news: Lionel Messi’s future still undecided as his Barcelona contract ends next week

With less than a week to run on his Barcelona contract, Lionel Messi’s future remains tantalisingly uncertain.

According to Marca, contrary to reports that an extension has already been agreed, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer is still weighing up his options.

There have been ongoing discussions between Messi and the Barca hierarchy, but no deal has been reached as yet.

This will be disconcerting news for the club’s supporters, who have been able to rely on the performances of their star man during an uncertain period at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have faced issues on and off the pitch over recent years, with managerial uncertainty, financial scandal and waning results.

Throughout these various difficulties, Messi has continued to lead the way, with another 38 goals in 47 games last season under Ronald Koeman.

There were suggestions that the Dutchman was set to be replaced after Joan Laporta returned as president, but he will remain in charge for the upcoming campaign.

Messi enjoys a good relationship with Koeman, but he’s determined to win the Champions League at least once more before he retires and doubts whether that will be possible at Barca.

Their last success in the competition came six years ago under Luis Enrique, who was able to call upon Dani Alves, Javier Mascherano, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

At the time, Messi was part of an outrageously talented and prolific front three alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez.

The club are currently rebuilding, with Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero, a close friend of Messi, joining on free transfers.

Although Barcelona are hopeful that the Argentine international will stay and see out his career in Catalonia, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are both known to be keen admirers.