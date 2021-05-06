Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side eye Jack Grealish and Declan Rice

Manchester City are weighing up moves for Declan Rice and Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Chelsea this weekend.

City have already won the League Cup this season and are through to their first ever Champions League final, where they will also face Chelsea.

The club does not want to stand still this summer, though, with recruitment plans already being drawn up.

According to Football Insider , City are planning to submit an official bid for Grealish if they win the Champions League in Istanbul on May 29.

The Aston Villa playmaker has been out of action since the middle of February because of injury, but up to that point he had been one of the standout performers of the Premier League season.

Grealish was linked with both City and Manchester United last summer, but he ultimately signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club.

However, the England international could be on his way out of Villa Park this summer.

The report states that City have laid the foundations for a summer move and are willing to spend big money to win the race for his signature.

Villa will not want to lose Grealish on the cheap, specially as he is under contract until 2025.

Meanwhile, The Times writes that City are considering Rice as a possible long-term successor to Fernandinho.

The Brazilian had been expected to depart the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that Fernandinho could still sign a one-year extension, but Guardiola will nevertheless be starting to plan for life after the 36-year-old.

Rice, who has been a key part of West Ham’s push for a top-four finish this season, has a contract with the Hammers until 2024.

