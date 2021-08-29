Manchester City transfer news: Raheem Sterling open to exit after being offered to Juventus

Raheem Sterling is considering his future at Manchester City after being offered to Juventus, according to reports.

Before Manchester United usurped their local rivals to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, City were close to agreeing a deal for the 36-year-old.

As part of their failed effort to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Etihad Stadium, City offered Sterling to Juventus.

That has left the England international unsure of his standing under Pep Guardiola, having previously been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sterling is unsure of his long-term future at City.

The forward slipped down the pecking order last season and found himself out of the team in the last few months of 2020/21.

Sterling did start in the Champions League final, but City suffered a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in Porto.

The former Liverpool winger was hugely impressive at Euro 2020, as England reached the final of a major competition for the first time since 1966.

But Sterling again finds himself on the periphery at City, having started just one of their three Premier League matches so far this term.

The report states that the 26-year-old has not reacted well to being offered to Juventus, a move which suggests he is surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

Sterling is now considering a move away from City, although that is unlikely to come until next summer at the earliest.

The England international has just two years remaining on his deal with the Premier League champions.

He will therefore have leverage over his future at the end of the campaign, when City may look to cash in on Sterling rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2023.

Much could change before then, of course, and the forward still has time to play himself back into Guardiola's first-choice XI.

It is fair to say, though, that Sterling's future is more up in the air now than it was 12 months ago.

