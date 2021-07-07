Manchester City transfer news: Raheem Sterling open to offers to leave club

Raheem Sterling is willing to listen to offers to leave Manchester City, according to reports.

The England international has been the standout performer for Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2020.

He had a frustrating end to last season at the club level, though, after losing his place in the City side.

Sterling is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2023, and has yet to commit to an extended deal.

According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola wants him to stay put - but Sterling is keeping his options open.

The report states that City are ready to offer the forward a new contract but would consider cashing on the 26-year-old if he rejects the proposal.

And while Guardiola is keen to keep him around, Sterling might not make a decision until next summer.

That places City in a difficult position. They will not want to lose him for nothing in 2023. But selling him this summer would be premature and could come back to bite them.

It's an interesting situation. Sterling has once again demonstrated his quality this summer, scoring three of England's eight goals at the European Championship.

Yet with City pursuing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, there will be stiff competition for places in Guardiola's attack next term.

Even if Sterling re-establishes himself in City's first-choice XI, he will be kept on his toes by potential new arrivals, as well as Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres and Bernardo Silva.

He might also be open to a new challenge. Sterling has been at the Etihad for six years now. That will be eight by the time his contract expires.

The winger will only be 28 in 2023. He has another big move left in him, if he chooses to make one.

Real Madrid have been linked in the past, while other giant clubs across Europe would no doubt be interested.

A transfer this summer is highly unlikely, but Sterling seems to hold all the cards for now.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

MEMORY LANE When Greece won Euro 2004: Angelos Charisteas on the “miracle” shock victory

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020