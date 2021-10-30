Manchester City v Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 October, 3pm

Manchester City will be looking to keep up the pressure on league leaders Chelsea when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the League Cup with a penalty shoot-out defeat by West Ham. City have dominated that competition in recent years, but they should get over their elimination pretty quickly. Guardiola shuffled his pack at the London Stadium and we can expect City’s biggest names to return to the starting XI here.

Only Chelsea have scored more goals at home than the champions this term; the absence of a traditional centre-forward has not really affected City on their own patch. They are also yet to concede at the Etihad Stadium, so Palace will have their work cut out.

The Eagles have still only won one game under Patrick Vieira, although their performances have deserved more. Palace must discover a clinical edge in attack if they are to get their just rewards, but the Etihad is unlikely to be the venue where Vieira’s side begin a winning run.

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns, but Ferran Torres is still sidelined and will not play again this year. Phil Foden looks set to continue as a false nine, with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus providing support alongside him.

Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Ruben Dias are among those likely to start after being rested against West Ham, but John Stones will hope to keep his place in the heart of the backline.

Crystal Palace will welcome Wilfried Zaha back into their starting XI after illness limited him to a substitute appearance last time out. Ebere Eze is closing in on a return but is unlikely to make the matchday squad here, while Nathan Ferguson is still on the treatment table.

Palace are averaging much more possession under Vieira, but they will be forced to return to their counter-attacking roots against a City side that will dominate possession.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 30 October. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

