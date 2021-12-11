Manchester City vs Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream, Saturday, December 11, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream? You're in the right place.

Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kick-off this weekend, in a Premier League fixture that has swung both ways in recent years.

City are refreshed from midweek excursions in Europe and look like they could welcome Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus back into the fold. Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his team a little more as the hectic Christmas season ramps up another notch, though Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres – who is attracting interest from Barcelona – are sidelined for now.

Phil Foden picked up a knock against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday and could well miss out from this one, though Jack Grealish made it through the game and is likely to feature after his injury layoff. City’s outstanding performer this term, Bernardo Silva, was successfully rested for the Wolves game while Guardiola managed to spare Kevin De Bruyne the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 loss.

Wolves will be aware that Man City have not kept a clean sheet since their emphatic 3-0 win over Everton during mid-November and will likely be positive as a result. They could well welcome back captain Conor Coady and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri to the backline for this clash while rotation up top could see a start given to the mercurial Adama Traore, who has a phenomenal record of destabilising Guardiola’s side.

Last season, City completed the double over the midlands outfit in emphatic style - but the season before, it was Nuno Espirito Santo’s team that managed to win twice. As Bruno Lage prepares to face Pep Guardiola for the first time, the Portuguese’s positive philosophy will be tested against such an intense style. We’ll get to see just how Wolves deal against a team that dominate the ball and give little respite.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, December 11, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport. See below for international broadcast options.

Betting odds

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

