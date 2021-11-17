Manchester City want TWO of Chelsea transfer targets, according to reports

Manchester City could gazump Chelsea to two new signings, after the Blues have been chasing them first.

Italian outlet Tutto reports that City have turned attentions to Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni - despite the fact that Chelsea have been leading the race to his signature.

Pep Guardiola likes the midfielder and sees his technical and physical blend as the perfect addition to a midfield that has relied mostly on Rodri and Bernardo Silva this season. With Fernandinho expected to leave at the end of the season, City could move for the Frenchman to bolster that area of the field.

Chelsea wanted Tchouameni first, however. Thomas Tuchel has used the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loften-Cheek and the on-loan Saul Niguez in his midfield this season as he looks for something different to improve his Blues side.

The west Londoners have N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante as their senior options in Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation. Tchouameni has been eyed for a while, however, to add a little more dynamism in the team.

Tuchel has also been interested in Jules Kounde for defence, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he's not alone.

It's been revealed by the outlet that apparently Guardiola had a £47m bid for Kounde batted back immediately by Sevilla, as the Andalusians plan a raid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka in the winter window.

Kounde has long been craved by Tuchel, with the European champions reportedly offering money and Kurt Zouma for the centre-back's services over the summer.

City's interest in Kounde is interesting since it hints at departures from the squad.

Fernandino can play in defence but it's likely that one of Aymeric Laporte or Nathan Ake will leave the club in the next couple of windows. Laporte was apparently angling for a move when he lost his place in the team to John Stones, while Ake has underwhelmed since joining from Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe could put in a bid for Ake at Newcastle in January, according to rumours.