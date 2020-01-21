Manchester United charged by FA for incident during Liverpool defeat

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for failing to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during their Premier League defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

United’s players surrounded referee Craig Pawson midway through the opening period after Virgil Van Dijk challenged David De Gea.

(2/2) It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday (19/1/20).— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 21, 2020

Roberto Firmino subsequently scored, but his goal was chalked off following a VAR review of Van Dijk’s clash with the United goalkeeper.

United have until Thursday to respond to the charge.