Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst four clubs Jude Bellingham has to choose from

Bellingham is ready to quit Birmingham City at the end of this season and has only to choose his next destination, according to the Mirror.

The 16-year-old has a queue of clubs awaiting his signature having acted quickly to try and secure his services.

From the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly met Birmingham's asking price for the midfielder.

Equally, Bundesliga pair Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have made acceptable proposals to the Blues.

Any deal for Bellingham is believed to be worth £30m, starting at £15m and rising with performance-related add-ons.

Dortmund were thought to be the first to make contact with Bellingham when they got in touch with his father, Mark, a year ago.

Next was Man United in the January window of this year when they reportedly had a bid of £12.5m rejected by Birmingham.

Bellingham and his family were reportedly seen leaving the Red Devils' Carrington training complex last week.

It was said that Sir Alex Ferguson met with the family to try and charm them into making the move to Old Trafford.

Dortmund were rumoured to have secured a deal last week, but the claims appeared to be off the mark.

The Bellingham family also face a tough decision regarding whether their elder son should stay in England or go to Germany.

Jude's younger brother, Jobe, is picking up traction of his own - making his second appearance for England's under-15 side recently.

If Jude were to move overseas, the family would have to manage how they split their time between the children.

