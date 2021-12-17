Manchester United: Ex-chairman urges Ralf Rangnick to sell the player who will "get him sacked"
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is in the process of reshaping the squad – but he's been told to sell one star with a "heart the size of a pea"
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been urged to sell the player in his squad "that gets you the sack."
Rangnick is thought to be assessing his squad ahead of major changes in January, with many players who were previously unfancied or frozen out being given new chances.
Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, however, was speaking on talkSPORT about French forward Anthony Martial – who's been linked with an Old Trafford exit – and was scathing in his analysis of the player.
Martial is thought to be a target for Juventus after nearly seven years of inconsistencies in the Red Devils side. The 26-year-old has 56 goals in 174 Premier League games for the club – but Jordan believes his mentality is bad enough to lose the German his interim role.
"Get the cab ready and put Martial in it as quickly as you possibly can and you've got an opportunity," Jordan said on talkSPORT. "Because I think Martial is one of those players that gets you the sack.
"I think he is the archetypal Manchester United player of the last half a decade that, on paper, looks a great player, got all the ability, but when it comes to it has the heart the size of a pea.
"He wants to go, so good riddance if I'm United."
Martial joined United in 2015 from Monaco as a promising youngster and scored on his debut against Liverpool. He has found game time hard to come by this season, however, under both Rangnick and predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
